“Meet your readers where they are” gets said too often. So much so that it’s starting to lose its meaning. Because meeting readers where they are isn’t about posting on every platform or rewriting headlines to sound louder. It’s about understanding the moment they’re in when they open the paper or scroll the site, and pause over a story they didn’t expect to read that day. Sometimes, they’re looking for answers. Sometimes, reassurance. Sometimes, a clear explanation of something that feels overwhelming or confusing. And sometimes, they’re just looking for recognition — for their town, their concerns, their neighbors — reflected back with honesty. Local journalism has always done this best when it resists the urge to perform and instead chooses to actually pay attention. It happens in the stories that take time to explain the why, not just the what. In the decision to run a piece that may not generate as many clicks but will generate understanding. In the restraint to listen before responding, especially when the community is divided or frustrated. Meeting readers where they are also means accepting that they don’t all arrive at the same place at the same time. One reader wants context. Another wants accountability. Another simply wants to feel like someone is still paying attention to what’s happening on their block. That’s the reality of serving a real community. The challenge, and the opportunity, for publishers today isn’t to be everything to everyone, but to be present. To be consistent. To ask questions. To tell stories with intention, even when the pressure is to move faster.

Because when readers feel met, truly met, they don’t just consume news. They trust it. And trust is what keeps our industry rooted. So, the question is, are the choices you’re making each day shaped by where your readers actually are, or by where the industry says they should be?

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