Showing up when no one else does, asking the questions that matter, telling the stories that help communities understand themselves… This is what local journalism is all about.
In an era of rapid change and constant noise, local journalism continues to do what it has always done best, serve the public. But doing that work well requires intention, not just in how stories are reported, but in how media outlets think and engage with their communities.
Here are a few DOs and DONTs worth revisiting as our industry continues to evolve.
Let’s be extremely clear… saying “the print industry is dying” doesn’t help anyone. It ignores the reality of modern local journalism and diminishes the work being done across platforms every single day.
Local journalism is evolving for the better. Print, digital, newsletters, social media, video—these are tools, not threats. They help local media outlets reach people exactly where they are. We have to remind ourselves that our industry's mission hasn't changed. Our goal will always be to inform the public, hold institutions accountable, and tell the stories matter. This work is still happening, just in a more efficient and effective way to keep up with the times.
A weekly paper that now publishes online, sends a morning newsletter, and uses social media to point readers back to their reporting isn’t “abandoning print.” It’s expanding its reach.
Our industry succeeds when it reflects the people it serves. That means understanding communities and being present in ways that go beyond chasing the next big headline. Local journalism thrives when reporters show up to everything news-worthy, whether that be town hall meetings, school fundraisers, a new business grand opening, or even small moments of kindness happening in the community. It's all about building a relationship within the community.
Speed matters, but accuracy matters more.
In a world flooded with instant updates and social media chatter, journalists continue to be the most trusted source of information in our communities. However, that trust doesn't just magically appear, it’s earned every single day through thoughtful and credible stories being reported on.
It's critical to recognize that credibility isn’t optional in local journalism; it’s the foundation. Without it, the stories we tell lose meaning, and the people we serve lose confidence in the information they rely on. Every story, every report, and every update is an opportunity to strengthen that trust and remind people why local media outlets are essential in our lives.
A headline designed to capture attention without context like the one above will gain a lot of traction, but in a small local community, the impact of that headline will create chaos. Without the full picture, a story can take on a life of its own long after it’s published.
Journalists document history in real time. They show up at meetings most people never see, ask the tough questions others might avoid, and take complex, often confusing situations and translate them into language that everyone can understand. They shine a light on what’s happening in our communities and give us the information we need to stay informed and engage as citizens.
This work isn’t filler content; it’s essential public service that our communities rely on. Don't diminish the necessary work that gets done every day.
Innovation should strengthen journalism, not dilute it. New tools and technologies give media outlets the ability to reach broader audiences and remain sustainable in an ever-changing media world. From social media to newsletters to video content, these innovations can enhance the work of local media outlets, if used intentionally.
However, don't forget the core principles of journalism: commitment, accuracy, loyalty, and accountability. These are non-negotiable. No amount of flashy technology or clever distribution can replace good old-fashioned reporting. Credibility is everything. Without it, nothing else matters.
Local journalism has adapted to the times. It has weathered countless changes, and it continues to do so because the work it does is essential.
These DOs and DON’Ts are meant to serve as friendly, yet important reminders that local journalism matters!
Because without local news, who is going to be the voice for the people and stories that would otherwise go unnoticed?