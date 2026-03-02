She thought her life would follow a different road, one shaped by a simple and quiet life in the suburbs. But when her daughter, Lara, was born, everything changed.

Just hours after her birth, Lara turned blue in the nursery. A lack of oxygen caused severe brain damage, and doctors told Schneps that her daughter would require lifelong care.

In an instant, the life she had envisioned shifted entirely.

Determined to give her daughter every possible opportunity, Schneps and her husband, Murray, sought out an infant rehabilitation program at Willowbrook State School on Staten Island, where Lara could receive physical and occupational therapy. At the same time, Schneps brought together a group of women who helped volunteer and raise money, forming what is now known as LifesWORC–an organization that provides programs and services for over 2,000 people with developmental disabilities and autism.

Within a year, however, everything had changed once again.

Budget cuts under Governor Nelson Rockefeller led to severe staffing shortages at Willowbrook, creating conditions that Schneps and other families would describe as inhumane. Residents who required constant care were left without adequate support, and the system meant to help them began to fail.

Schneps refused to accept this.

Alongside her husband and other families, she organized protests and brought attention to the conditions inside Willowbrook. Their efforts gained widespread visibility through investigative reporting by Geraldo Rivera on Eyewitness News, exposing the reality of life inside the institution to the public.

What began as advocacy quickly turned into something much more.

On behalf of their daughter and countless others, Schneps and her husband filed a federal class action lawsuit against the state. The case would ultimately lead to the closure of Willowbrook–now Staten Island University–and the creation of community-based group homes, fundamentally changing how individuals with developmental disabilities are cared for across New York.

It was through this ongoing fight that Schneps found her calling: people needed to know what was happening in their communities.

It was through that experience that she found herself inspired by the power of media.