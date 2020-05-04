ICYMI: Mobile and desktop apps for data storytelling workshop recap

By JUDY PATRICK

Vice president for editorial development, New York Press Association

If you missed Mike Reilly’s presentation for NYPA members on mobile and desktop apps for data storytelling last week, here’s a recap. Most of these apps are free. Some are a few dollars. Mike’s advice if the app wants you to buy a premium version: Free versions are typically all you need.

Note: Some of these applications also have both mobile and desktop versions. Some are just available on mobile.

Mike teaches data and digital journalism at the University of Illinois and is a Society of Professional Journalists trainer in the Google News Initiative training program. He also owns Penny Press Digital, LLC, a digital consulting company.

Before I get into the apps we talked about last week, I wanted to note that Mike does FREE training through a collaboration with the Google News Initiative and SPJ. The training provides an overview of the Google tools or in-depth training on one Google tool (Google maps, Google Public Data Explorer, Google Trends). Thanks to a grant from the Google News Initiative, SPJ pays the trainer’s fee as well as travel expenses. Here’s a link to information about that training: https://www.spj.org/google.asp.

The apps Mike showed us last week were primarily for social sharing, but there may be print capabilities as well. Many offered quick ways to add information, like text, to a photo or to present different views of images.

But here’s one that may be of great use to people who write print headlines: An app called Thsrs that provides shorter synonyms for words. Here’s a link to the desktop version.

A rundown of the other apps. You’ll find examples of how they’re used at the end.

Chartistic allows you to make a quick chart on your smartphone.

Icongraph is good for creating infographics

Photo Mapo allows you to insert photos into a map. It would be cool, for example, for illustrating a nature trail or covering a 5K race. There’s an easy share button at the bottom.

This by Tinrocket enables you to enhance photos with text, arrows and other images.

Point Out allows you to add arrows but it also has a fascinating magnifying feature.

Over lets you put text over a photo, enabling you to share a single data point quickly

Ripl helps you maintain a brand over posts

Canva: Another fun way to make a well-designed post

Adobe has two apps: Spark Post, Spark Page/Video. SparkPost is an easy mobile photo editor. SparkPage is good for visual storytelling.

For fun

Bubbli (iOS only): Makes dynamic spherical images called bubbles

Fyuse: Interactive 3D images

Vidometer: Record videos with Street Maps, Satellite Maps, Heart rate, Speed, Altitude, Compass Heading, G-Force + Acceleration Forces, GPS Coordinates, Latitude, Longitude, Elevation, Distance Traveled, Current Location, and other telemetry data.

Here are links to some of the examples Mike offered during the workshop.

Going Mobile: http://dataindiana.news/2017/02/06/going-mobile-five-days-in-south-bend-and-beyond/

Adobe Spark Think Different: https://spark.adobe.com/page/ZBP5MMouuYPm0/

Adobe Spark DIY Chicago: https://spark.adobe.com/page/P77IIOQQLNIVR/

Adobe Spark: Cronkite News Recycling

https://twitter.com/cronkitenews/status/1040624992923406336?s=12

Adobe Spark: Buttress on Hancock Tower. Kevin Sherman: https://twitter.com/Shermanator8088/status/963498530492092418

Adobe Spark: Yas! Fest at Millennium Park

Adobe Spark: Steak n Shake Opening

https://twitter.com/FPParco/status/1043562350534647808