Here’s an idea: Ask for a FOIL fee waiver

By JUDY PATRICK

Vice president for editorial development, New York Press Association

If only getting public records was as easy as filing a Freedom of Information request.

Far too many times in my career, my requests were met by denials, delays and massive redactions. It’s incredibly discouraging.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute offered a webinar earlier this month on approaches to requesting and obtaining public records using the Freedom of Information Act and state open records law. You can watch the 45-minute webinar here, but here some of my key takeaways.