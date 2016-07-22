A Must Read – 25 Ways to Improve Your Print Product

July 22, 2016 at 10:34 am

By Bill Ostendorf, President, Creative Circle Marketing Solutions

The folks bringing you this white paper feel quite strongly that print is not dead — and that it’s not dying anytime soon, despite what you hear from a lot of the “experts.”

Everyone predicted VCRs would kill movie theaters and that television would kill radio. Despite satellite radio, the iPod, tape decks and more, we still have radio. Mediums don’t die. They adjust. And so we believe print is going to be a core part of what newspapers do for a long time to come.

It isn’t time to abandon or undermine print. It’s time to reinvent it and reshape it. Some really excellent ideas here.