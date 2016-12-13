NYPA Summer Internships

December 13, 2016 at 9:37 am

The NYPA Foundation provides paid summer internships for college journalism students. Students must apply by March 1st of each year, and be accepted into the eight week program. Students should apply directly to the local community newspaper they wish to intern with, and be interviewed and accepted by an NYPA member newspaper. Students who are accepted into the program will earn a net stipend of $2,500 for the eight week internship. Click here to download the Student Application form.