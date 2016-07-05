NYPA Fall Publishers’ and Editors’ Conference

July 5, 2016 at 10:56 am

SEPTEMBER 16TH AND 17TH AT BOSTON’S FAMED PARKER HOUSE HOTEL

Register today for what promises to be an amazing fall weekend in downtown Boston!

The conference will focus on building news products that are editorially and commercially successful, efficient, and user friendly

Supporting that theme are a host of industry insiders who will send you home with the tools to produce compelling products that will do just that.

First up, David Chavern, the new (and very impressive) CEO of NAA, who will deliver the keynote address. Chavern is an articulate champion for newspapers. NAA is taking an aggressive stance against ad-blockers, filing suit against deceptive ad blocking companies. He has a long list of things he thinks newspapers can do better and some good ideas for growing audience and revenue.

Next, Mark Levy, often hailed as the world’s best positioning guru. Levy says that when companies focus on positioning, they become known for one thing, much in the same way Stephen Covey is known for Seven Habits, Volvo is known for safety, and Federal Express is known for failsafe overnight delivery. A compelling position helps you inside and outside your company. Inside, it acts as a strategic guide, helping you make decisions about your direction, products, and services. Outside, it acts as a billboard for your firm in the minds of your market. You become renown for one valuable feature, benefit, or solution that your competition is missing, and people flock to you, because they can’t find that feature, benefit, or solution anywhere else.

Levy will also lead a session on teaching your sales staff to create unique value propositions and sales tools.

Michael Maness, the first ever Innovator-in-Residence at Harvard Business School, and former head of the Knight Foundation’s journalism and media innovation project, will talk about innovation – why it is hard, why it is important, and why it thrives or fails in a business culture.

BIA/Kelsey executives Charles Laughlin, senior vice president, and Stacey Sedbrook, will present a compelling new model for sales success and map out effective pathways to change. Entitled “The local media sales transformation playbook,” their session will offer best practice examples for local media companies looking to advance their own sales organizations.

Vince Johnson, publisher of the Forsyth County News, and winner of the 2016 Mega-Innovation Award from Harvard Business School, will present a session on creating a culture of ongoing innovation in small and medium size news organizations. Johnson says our size is our strength – we can be nimble and quick to evolve to deliver whatever is in the best interests of our readers and our advertisers. His focus is not on the size of the company, but on maximizing available resources, pinpointing new markets and non-consumers.

The amazing creative team at Adforce will be on hand to deliver a session on best digital ad formats, partnerships, digital sales strategies, and converting traffic to revenue.

The principles of Lemon Whale and Videolicious will teach us how to quickly and easily create valuable, monetizable video on mobile devices and how to deliver it on a platform that gives users the best possible experience.

Samantha Barry, social media wizard for CNN, will share best practices for using social media effectively to build your brand.

Ray Soto, creative lead for Gannett’s virtual reality division, will show us how to create immersive storytelling experiences through the development of virtual reality on both desktop and mobile.

The owners of Newswhip will lead a discussion on simplifying the process of effectively using data as a content strategy and using analytics to better understand your audience.

Last, but not least, the ever-popular publishers’ roundtable will be moderated by Dave Tyler and Mark Vinciguerra.

Did we mention the fun factor that Boston delivers? Spend an afternoon strolling (or eating your way) through Quincy Market, or shop your way down Newbury Street. Take a ride on the Swan Boats on Boston Common then wander through the fabulous gardens. Tour the USS Constitution (remember the Boston Tea Party?), the Aquarium, the Isabella Gardner Museum or any of the other amazing museums the city offers. Take an audio tour of the Freedom Trail and visit the Old North Church, Paul Revere’s house, Bunker Hill Monument, the Old Statehouse and more. Dine in Boston’s North End – the best Little Italy anywhere!

Click here to Register

TO BOOK HOTEL ROOMS:

Please use the link below to make your guestroom reservations:

http://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/boston-parker-house/meetings/new-york-press-association-annual-fall-conference

Reservation deadline is Friday, August 19, 2016.