June 7, 2017 at 4:21 pm

Mark your calendars for September 15th & 16th!

The Westin Buffalo

Make your room reservation today! Click on the link below or call the Westin Reservations line at 716-858-5900. You must mention the New York Press Association Attendees Block in order to receive the discounted $189 rate.

https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/Book/NewYorkPressAssociationAttendeesBlk2017